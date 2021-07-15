Man Found Dead at Scene of Billings Mobile Home Fire

BILLINGS — A man was found dead in an enclosed porch of a mobile home that was on fire on the west end of Billings, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.

When fire crews arrived the man was obviously dead and no medical treatment was attempted, Fire Department Balttalion Chief Derrek Mitchell told The Billings Gazette.

Police and fire officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

Neighbors told KULR-TV that they tried to save the man, but were unable to.

The fire damaged the back part of the trailer. No one else was believed to be injured.

The victim’s name has not been released.