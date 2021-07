In 2017, Montana’s outdoor recreation economy generated $7.1 billion. Two years later, Montana Sen. Jon Tester introduced the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA), a piece of federal legislation to bolster Montana’s economy by protecting 80,000 acres of land for conservation, recreation, and restoration. 98% of Montanans believe that outdoor recreation is important to Montana’s economic future. With thousands of acres dedicated to snowmobiling, mountain biking, hiking, and fishing, the BCSA is a tangible step toward further sustaining this valuable resource.

If passed by the U.S. Senate, the BCSA would support a 15-year coalition of ranchers, loggers, conservationists, outfitters, timber companies, local citizens, businesses, and outdoor enthusiasts. Given the current state of political polarization, this range of supporters is almost unprecedented. The impetus behind this nonpartisan support are the BCSA’s multifaceted components, including development of Montana’s National Forest System land, additions to the National Wilderness Preservation System, and recreation land designation. It will also permanently protect the Blackfoot River’s important tributaries and amplify forest restoration and sustainable timber harvesting.

Through citizen pressure for the BCSA, Tester can demonstrate the nonpartisan power and potential success of this bill to the U.S. Senate. 75% of Montanans endorse this bill, and you can join them by pushing your federal legislators to advocate for the success of the Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act.

Shea Brams

Bozeman