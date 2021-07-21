Market Trends: Active Listings

Let’s take an aerial view of the northern Flathead Valley and place colored squares where single-family residences are currently active for sale (374 of them). Let’s place triangles where SFR’s are active but already under contract (taking backup offers) (413 of them). I have colored the squares and triangles by list price per square foot ranges, as denoted in the legend on the left. Each legend range shows the total count of properties in that range, within brackets, at the end of each line. The darker green that the square or triangle is, the less expensive its list price range. As you progress towards the deep reds, the price per foot goes way up (see ranges in legend). Reds are mostly around water features or resorts, whereas greens are mostly around Kalispell.

Ranges below $300 per foot have more active homes under contract (taking backup offers) than not; ranges above $300 per foot have more active homes available than under contract (taking backup offers). Next week, we will look at active versus under contract (taking backup offers) residential land parcels…

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.