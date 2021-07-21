Podcast: Meet the Intern

Dig deeper each week with the Flathead Beacon Podcast.

This week:

Every summer the Flathead Beacon strives to bring interns to the newsroom in order to help mentor the next generation of journalists. Last year, COVID-19 lockdowns prevented the Beacon from bringing an intern on, but this summer we are happy to host not one, but two recent college graduates at the start of their careers. Editorial intern Skye Lucas joins the podcast to talk about moving to Montana and jumpstarting her career as a journalist.

Later, host Micah Drew runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including newly implemented fire restrictions across northwest Montana, the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Flathead County, the new south corridor plan in Whitefish and this weekend’s Event at Rebecca Farm.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com), licensed under Creative Commons:By Attribution 3.0 License,