Helicopters, Air Tanker Attack Emerging Wildfire North of Whitefish Mountain Resort

Firefighters are responding to an emerging wildfire north of Whitefish Mountain Resort.

The Hemlock Fire, located north of Big Mountain and south of Werner Peak, had burned 35 acres as of 8 p.m. Friday night, according to a press release from the Flathead National Forest.

The attack included six engines, four helicopters and a large air tanker.

No other information was immediately available.

The Hemlock Fire comes as wildfire season is arriving in earnest in Northwest Montana, with 20 pre-evacuation notices issued yesterday for the Hay Creek Fire near Polebridge and multiple fires currently burning thousands of acres in Lincoln County.

Interagency fire officials announced earlier this week that the entire region would enter stringent Stage II fire restrictions beginning Monday.