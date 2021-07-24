Hay Creek Fire Near Polebridge Grows to 1,000 Acres

The Hay Creek Fire that prompted pre-evacuation notices near Polebridge quadrupled in size yesterday from roughly 250 acres to more than 1,000 today.

A community meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. tonight at the Sondreson Community Hall parking lot, located about eight miles north of Polebridge.

Meanwhile, a heavy attack last night on the emerging Hemlock Fire north of Whitefish Mountain Resort and south of Werner Peak knocked the blaze back from 35 acres to 16 today. The well-equipped response included a large air tanker, four helicopters and six engines.

A Flathead National Forest spokesperson said suppression efforts on the Hemlock Fire today involve 40 firefighters and seven engines, with heavy equipment working to establish a perimeter line. Firefighters are also putting in a hose lay, while a Type 1 helicopter is available.

According to an incident update from earlier today, the Hay Creek Fire is currently four miles west of Polebridge and is burning in “heavy decadent timber on steep slopes of the Hay Creek and South Fork Red Meadow drainages.” Single and group tree torching, short-range spotting and short crown runs occurred throughout the afternoon yesterday.

The fire behavior combined with the heavy timber fuel type resulted in “substantial smoke production,” the update noted. The fire is currently at 0% containment.

Today’s firefighting resources include heavy equipment and hand-crews continuing to brush out roads and improve fuel breaks on Hay Creek, Red Meadow and Spruce Creek Roads.

The Northwest Montana Interagency Type 3 Team, led by incident commander Dave Poukish, is leading the attack on the Hay Creek Fire. Lightning is believed to have caused the fire.

Road and trail closures are in effect. Visit here for more information.

“Travelers are asked to SLOW DOWN and maintain safe distance in dusty or smoky conditions with low visibility,” the Hay Creek Fire incident report states. “Be aware of and stay clear of firefighting and heavy equipment operations.”

For more information about the pre-evacuation notices, including a map of the affected area, visit the Flathead County Office of Emergency Services Facebook page.

Contact information for the Hay Creek Fire is:

Phone: (406) 219-1013, 8 am to 8 pm

(406) 219-1013, 8 am to 8 pm Email: HayCreek@firenet.gov

HayCreek@firenet.gov InciWeb: https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7712/

https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/7712/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/discovertheflathead

https://www.facebook.com/discovertheflathead Twitter: https://twitter.com/FlatheadNF

Stage II fire restrictions go into effect in Northwest Montana on Monday. Visit www.mtfireinfo.org for current fire restrictions.

“Fire restrictions help reduce fire risk and prevent wildfire during periods of HIGH to EXTREME fire danger,” fire managers say. “One less spark, one less wildfire.”