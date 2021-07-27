Park Co. Jail Inmate Re-captured After Escape

LIVINGSTON — A Montana inmate who overpowered a jail guard and took the guard’s gun and minivan was taken back into custody on Tuesday, ending an intensive search that spanned three days.

Jordon Earl Linde, 34, was taken into custody without incident at about 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said.

Linde had been arrested on felony drug charges over the weekend. He was taken to a medical center for treatment for an unknown issue on Sunday and escaped that night, the Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported.

After overpowering the county detention officer and stealing a Park County Detention Center minivan during his escape, Linde later abandoned the vehicle and was believed to have stolen another minivan.

By early Tuesday, Bichler said Linde was believed to be back in the Livingston area and shortly afterwards he was reported captured.