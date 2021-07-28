Market Trends: Active Land Parcels

Let’s take an aerial view of the northern Flathead Valley, and place colored squares where residential land parcels are currently actively for sale (325 of them). Let’s place triangles where parcels are active but already under contract (taking backup offers) (118 of them). I have colored the squares and triangles by list price per acre ranges, as denoted in the legend on the left.

Each legend range shows the total count of properties in that range, within brackets, at the end of each line. The darker green that the square or triangle is, the less expensive its list price range. As you progress towards the deep reds, the price per acre goes way up (see ranges in legend). Reds are mostly around water features or resorts, whereas greens are mostly out west.

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Symbols and range counts narrowed strictly to Flathead County (since Jan. 1, 2016):

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.