Podcast: Weekly Roundup for July 28

This week, host Micah Drew runs through some top stories, including news on this year’s cherry harvest, the continued increase in COVID–19 cases and hospitalizations and updates on fire restrictions and the blaze near Polebridge.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.