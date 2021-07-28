Sheriff: Boy Says He Killed Father, Body Found in Wyoming

DAYTON, Wyo. – Investigators found a man dead in Wyoming after a boy allegedly told authorities in Montana he killed his father.

The 15-year-old allegedly confessed to authorities in the Hardin, Montana, area, leading investigators to find the body at a home in Dayton early Wednesday, Sheridan County sheriff’s officials said in a statement.

Sheriff’s officials didn’t identify the boy or dead man. Sheriff’s officials and Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation agents were investigating, according to the statement.

There was no threat to the public and people should keep away from the home to allow a thorough investigation, Undersheriff Levi Dominguez said.