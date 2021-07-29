Obtaining Resources a “Major Challenge” for Fast-Growing Thorne Creek Fire

Fire managers say resources are stretched thin as crews battle the 11,773-acre Thorne Creek Fire near Thompson Falls, which has prompted evacuation orders for 206 residents and led to the establishment of a Montana Red Cross evacuation shelter.

A Thorne Creek Fire incident report from yesterday noted that “of the 66 large uncontained fires in the country, 35 are in the Northern Rockies region.” Fire managers called it a “major challenge” to obtain resources, including personnel, crews, engines and aircraft.

“This is because there are currently 38 Type 1 and Type 2 teams on fire assignments across the country,” the incident report stated. “Our resource requests are taken into consideration, along with the current fire situation, threats to life and property, and requests from other teams. Thus, we may or may not have resources assigned that have been requested if there is a greater need elsewhere.”

Following thunderstorms on July 7, there were 13 new fire starts confirmed in the Plains/Thompson Falls Ranger District of the Lolo National Forest, while 18 were detected in the Super Ranger District. Fire managers reported that “resources were stretched very thin” from the onset of attacking the fires.

“It was difficult to get aircraft on initial attack and the fires were prioritized based on imminent threat to life and property,” the incident report notes.

The cluster of fires was collectively called the West Lolo Complex, but after the other blazes were contained, crews focused on the complex’s remaining fire, the fast-growing Thorne Creek Fire, which combined with Winniemuck Fire on July 17. A Type 3 team is managing the full-suppression effort.

“This team is made up of many local fire personnel who live in the community,” fire managers noted. “They have area knowledge, firm relationships, and are fully invested in the plan.”

Today’s incident report for the lightning-caused Thorne Creek Fire, located five miles northeast of Thompson Falls, notes that there are two crews and 216 personnel assigned to blaze, which is the biggest in the region, along with four helicopters, 11 engines, five bulldozers, five skidgens, three feller bunchers and six water tenders.

A large air tanker and two single-engine air tankers were involved in efforts yesterday, along with helicopters, dropping both retardant and water in strategic areas. A Type 1 interagency hot shot crew worked on containing a 200-acre spot fire.

The fire is at 0% containment.

A community meeting is scheduled for Friday at 6 p.m. at Ainsworth Park, 200 Lincoln St. in Thompson Falls. The incident report notes it’s “an outdoor setting where social distancing is encouraged.”

The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office has ordered evacuations for 206 residents from 146 homes. Pre-evacuation notices are also in place for other residences in the area.

“An order was placed for the Montana National Guard to provide logistical support and security in the fire area,” the incident report states.

Montana Red Cross opened an evacuation center earlier this week at the Thompson Falls Community Center on 410 Golf St. The 24/7 information line is (406) 827-9268.

Light rain yesterday moderated activity on the Hay Creek Fire four miles west of Polebridge, where a large area is under pre-evacuation notice, although residents haven’t yet been ordered to evacuate. Fire managers are reporting progress.

“Conditions were favorable to conduct small burnout operations to consume pockets of unburned fuel and help to hold the Hay Creek Road,” the incident report states. “Crews and heavy equipment continued to make progress strengthening fuel breaks, widening roads, and connecting past silvicultural forest management treatments.”

The fire is now 2,020 acres at 0% containment. Today crews are working to cool spot fires identified south of the Hay Creek Road and continuing to assess any structure protection needs. A Type 2 Incident Management Team (California 13) will transition to take over the fire on Sunday.

A community meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday at Sondreson Community Hall.

The South Yaak Fire four miles northwest of Troy in Lincoln County continues growing quickly, now at 4,152 acres and moving to the north and east. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office conducted mandatory evacuations for all residents on East Side Road and Kilbrennan Lake Road.

Yesterday firefighters continued working around structures along East Side and Kilbrennan Lake roads to protect them from the flames. At this time, no structure damage has been reported. The fire is at 20% containment.

Fire managers reported that activity was more moderate yesterday at the nearby Burnt Creek Fire, which is burning at 3,097 acres nine miles southwest of Troy in Lincoln County. Pre-evacuation notices are in place for residences along North Fork Keeler Creek.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 90s for the next few days, although the incident report notes that a “cooling trend” enters the region on Sunday, bringing potential for a half-inch or so of rain.

“While that isn’t enough moisture to put the fires out, it will provide firefighters a slight reprieve from the extreme conditions,” the report states.