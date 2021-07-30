Browning Woman Sentenced to Prison for Stabbing Death

A 35-year-old Browning woman was sentenced to eight years and one month in federal prison for fatally stabbing an individual on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation last year.

Danielle Marie Marceau, also known as Danielle Marie ComesAtNight, pleaded guilty last month to voluntary manslaughter in the death of Waylon Lee Mittens on May 31, 2020, and was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Great Falls on July 29. As part of her sentence, Marceau will also have to pay $11,735.90 in restitution and be subject to three years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris’ sentence was at the low end of the penalty range for voluntary manslaughter, which can carry a sentence of up to 15 years.

According to court records, Marceau and Mittens were intoxicated and arguing during the day on May 30, and the stabbing occurred in the early hours of the morning on May 31.

Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services responded to Marceau’s residence for a welfare check on Mittens June 2, and discovered the body and evidence that attempts were made to clean up the scene. Court documents state that during questioning by the FBI, Marceau admitted to stabbing the victim, who used a wheelchair due to a leg amputation, with a knife.

Marceau had been previously charged in tribal court prior to the murder for assaulting Mittens.