Rescuers Discover Body of Missing Person in Lincoln County

Officials from David Thompson Search and Rescue discovered the body of a 17-year-old male along the Kootenai River on Aug. 2 approximately four miles downstream of where he disappeared near Kootenai Falls on July 20, according to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Search and Rescue officials had been searching for the missing person, who was presumed drowned, with canine aid since his disappearance.

On July 20, Troy Area Dispatch received a call at approximately 6:16 p.m. from a male who said his brother fell off a cliff while biking on a trail above Kootenai Falls.

Sheriff’s deputies and Search and Rescue officials responded with ground teams, two jet skis and a jet boat and conducted a ground and water search. Two Bear Air Rescue responded and assisted with the search at the time of his disappearance.

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office assisted in recovering the body.