Podcast: The Flames Were Right in Front of Us

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

A small fire ignited northeast of Polson on Saturday afternoon, July 31, and became erratic on Saturday night as high winds stoked the flames and pushed the fire toward Highway 35 and Flathead Lake’s eastern shore. The Boulder 2700 wildfire tore across the highway near mile marker 10 and blazed south, burning up the lakeside homes in its path.

One resident from Finley Point, journalist Amanda Grennell, was woken up just after midnight when the power in her house went out. She and her family left their home a little before three a.m. as mandatory evacuations were beginning and were unable to return until Tuesday evening. Amanda joins host Micah Drew to talk about having to evacuate in the middle of the night, watching flames tear down the hillside and what it was like at the evacuation center.

Later, host Micah Drew runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including rising COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the county, the new soccer coach at Glacier High School, and the latest in the ongoing legal battle over the Bridge to Nowhere.

Subscribe to this show by searching for “Flathead Beacon” wherever you get your podcasts so you don’t miss an episode.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.