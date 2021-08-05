Tunnel Transformation

As a frequent user of the Great Northern Historical Trail, Kip Smith grew tired of looking at blank, gray walls splattered with occasional graffiti as he cycled through the path’s tunnels in Kalispell.

So he started brainstorming ways to add art to the tunnels a few years ago, leading to him and the Rails-to-Trails of Northwest Montana nonprofit collaborating with KALICO Art Center to form Tunnel Vision 2021.

Now Smith’s dream of transforming the tunnels into works of art has come to fruition after professional artists completed four separate murals at the U.S. Highway 93 Bypass tunnel on Treeline Drive and the Flathead Valley Community College (FVCC)/Kidsports connector tunnel.

“We narrowed it down to four finalists,” Smith said. “It’s exciting to see it all come together and after two years it’s really cool to see some beautiful murals.”

KALICO Art Center advertised a call for artist proposals earlier this year and received 60 proposals. Selected artists include Kristy “Krusty” Overman at the tunnel facing Glacier High School, Madison Apple at the tunnel entry facing My Place Hotel, Louis Still Smoking and John Isaiah Pepion at FVCC, and Grace and Sarah Washko at the tunnel facing Kidsports.

At FVCC’s east tunnel entrance, Still Smoking and Pepion collaborated to paint a depiction of “The Lost Children,” an ancient Blackfeet legend. The story is a significant part of Blackfeet culture and includes the tribe’s creation stories, Pepion said, which depicts a group of unwanted orphans who transformed into stars.

“They decided to become stars and the moon took them in and embraced them as their own,” Pepion said. “She named them the lost children.”

The colorful mural represents the characters of “The Lost Children,” with the mountains reflecting local geography and the woman wearing a traditional Blackfeet headdress depicting Pepion and Still Smoking’s interpretation of the moon. The seven circles and the star constellation represent the lost children, while the tepees symbolize the Blackfeet tribal members.

While Pepion was unexpectedly unable to join Still Smoking in the painting process, they brainstormed the concept together and share a passion for creating art in public spaces. Together, they completed six murals last year and have worked on numerous projects in the last few years.

“We’re trying to use public spaces to create art that inspires people to be more interested in Indigenous culture and get them involved and look up these stories, read them and understand the culture that’s been here for thousands of years,” Still Smoking said. “It’s not going anywhere and we’re going to be here for a long time and those stories and culture will prevail.”

Still Smoking and Pepion have a shared vision to inspire the community while bringing awareness to Indigenous culture, and they hope public art concepts expand to other communities.

Contrasting Still Smoking and Pepion’s mural representing deep cultural history, Overman’s mural, named “Montana is Rad,” takes a modern approach to symbolize the area’s changes with a series of bright-colored graphics.

“It’s about the changes we’re facing here in the Flathead Valley,” Overman said. “We’re going to have to get used to more people and more diversity … There are a lot of different characters and movement going on (in the mural).”

This fall, Smith plans to facilitate murals on the tunnels’ interior, which will be designed by a professional artist along with an invitation for community members to help with the project.

Next year, another mural will be painted on the Lone Pine tunnel when Foys Lake Road construction is complete.

“It really does show the vibrancy of the community,” Overman said.

For more information or to donate to Tunnel Vision 2021, visit www.railstotrailsofnwmt.com or contact Kip Smith at (406) 871-6139 or kipmansmith@gmail.com.