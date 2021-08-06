A Bit of a Slap in the Face

To say you aren’t sure you have room for the Canadians (July 28 Beacon: “Open the Border?”), the ones who have helped support this valley for more than 30 years. We have not only supported the local economy when our dollar was much lower than the U.S. dollar and purchased hotel rooms, ski hill tickets, shopping, and dining, but also purchased homes and have and are still paying local property taxes even though we haven’t been allowed to cross the border by land for over 18 months.

Those of us who are fortunate enough to purchase plane tickets and spend a 10-hour day of traveling to get here, then ship a vehicle comes at a cost, but we do it because we not only love this portion of the beautiful U.S. but do it because in part, we call it home.

Speaking personally, our family has been coming to this area and has paid taxes here for over 27 years. We love the people here. We love the area. We aren’t here for a “bachelor” party we are here because we truly do love it and continue to treat it with the respect it deserves. I take offence to the term Canada’s Tijuana.

To think that the influx of people that the Flathead Valley has recently seen will treat it with the same respect is ridiculous! We came to check on our property, after jumping numerous hoops to get here, to find that the valley is no longer a “hidden gem.” It has been infiltrated with people from all over the United States and they are not leaving. They are selling their homes in states where the property prices are at a premium and now purchasing homes here, which is inevitably driving the market prices up in the valley.

No longer are the local Montanans able to pay these premiums. And you wonder why you don’t want more people here? It’s obvious, housing markets are at an all-time high, rent is high, therefore the local businesses are unable to fill their vacancy hirings, because no one can afford housing. What’s next? Property taxes will most definitely be increased to change the infrastructure to accommodate all these people.

Quite frankly, I am saddened to hear that you do not want the borders opened to your friends who have supported this valley for a long time and would continue to support it, if we were allowed to come. Even when your economy was down, we were here. Now you don’t have room for us. Shame on you!

I love this place and I am saddened by the increased traffic, impatient visitors with dining staff, retail staff and the likes. I didn’t like COVID any more than the rest of the population, but I really would love it if we could just get back to normal. But does that include the Canadians?

One thing is for certain, if the Canadians can no longer visit, we cannot be blamed for the increased traffic, slow service, littered hiking trails, and cloudy waters that were once pristine.

Patty Hinckley

Lethbridge, Alberta