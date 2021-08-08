Expand Protections for the Blackfoot River

The Blackfoot Clearwater Stewardship Act (BCSA) is a bill introduced to Congress by Sen. Jon Tester that will further protect the Blackfoot River by expanding protections to its headwaters as part of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area. The BCSA will also create more space for outdoor recreation near the Blackfoot and Clearwater Rivers and improve timber production and forest restoration in and around Seeley Lake.

We need public policy that works to help one of the fastest-growing economic sectors in Montana – tourism and outdoor recreation. With the BCSA, Montana will protect 80,000 more acres of public land, ensuring that they will stay preserved as the pristine wilderness that responsible outdoor recreationalists enjoy.

Montana has a small delegation speaking up for us in Washington, D.C. We need everyone on board to advocate for the expansion of the Bob Marshall Wilderness Area through the BCSA, and I’m glad Sen. Jon Tester has already been going to bat for this piece of Montana paradise. I hope the rest of our elected officials follow suit, so that we can protect our public lands and our outdoor economy.

Lillian King

Missoula