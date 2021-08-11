Crews Searching for Men in Yellowstone River, Flathead Lake

Law enforcement agencies are searching for a 63-year-old man who got swept away in the Yellowstone River between Columbus and Big Timber on Sunday.

The Billings Gazette reported Tuesday that the man went into the river to catch a raft on Sunday afternoon and floated downriver a short distance before disappearing.

Sweet Grass County Sheriff Alan Ronneberg told The Gazette that murky waters and wind are impeding search efforts.

As of Tuesday, the Gallatin, Stillwater and Yellowstone County sheriff’s offices joined the search, along with Sweet Grass County Search and Rescue.

The search area spans about six miles along the river, from the Bratten fishing access site to Reed Point. Since Monday, high winds have limited flight times for search helicopters, Ronneberg said.

In a separate incident, crews are searching for a man who fell in Flathead Lake at Westshore State Park after he and his partner’s kayak overturned, NBC Montana reported.

One man was recovered and taken by ambulance. Another man has been missing since 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Lake County Sheriff’s Office and search and rescue air and water support are continuing to search for the man.