Glacier’s Rohrbach Commits to Montana

Glacier senior kicker and punter Patrick Rohrbach has verbally committed to play football at the University of Montana next fall, the first specialist for the 2022 Griz recruiting class.

After a great talk with @coach_rosy I am honored and blessed to have received and verbally committed to continue my academic and football career at the @umontana!!#GoGriz @Coach_Hauck @FBCoachShann pic.twitter.com/iiCR3RoFFQ — Patrick Rohrbach (@Patrick72980124) August 10, 2021

Rohrbach was an all-state honorable mention kicker in 2019 and an all-state honorable mention punter in 2020, helping the Wolfpack to the Class AA quarterfinals last fall.

Rohrbach is the sixth known commit in UM’s 2022 recruiting class and the fourth from Montana, joining Helena High quarterback Kaden Huot, Helena High linebacker/running back Marcus Evans and Hamilton quarterback/wide receiver/safety Tyson Rostad. The Grizzlies’ two out-of-state commits are 3-star wide receiver Sam Alford of Utah and running back Eli Gillman of Minnesota.