Libby’s Ryggs Johnston falls to North Carolina golfer in U.S. Amateur match play

Libby golfer Ryggs Johnston led by as many as two holes on the back nine and was even through 17 but bogeyed the final hole and fell to Matthew Sharpstene of Charlotte, North Carolina, 1-up Thursday at the U.S. Amateur golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club.

Johnston was 2-up after the ninth, 10th, 12th and 13th holes and was still 1-up through 16. But Sharpstene birdied No. 17 and parred No. 18 while Johnston had a par and only his second bogey of the round.

Johnston was the 42nd seed entering match play. Sharpstene, seeded 23rd, advanced to face No. 55 Caden Fioroni of San Diego later Thursday.

Johnston finished third this spring in the NCAA meet for Arizona State. Johnston won four consecutive state titles for Libby High School.