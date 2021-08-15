Fight in Butte Between Two Men Leaves One Dead, One Detained

BUTTE — A fight between two men in Butte ended with one dead and the other in custody, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 911 call shortly before 6 p.m. Saturday found a 58-year-old man unresponsive, Butte-Silver Bow County Sheriff Ed Lester said.

The man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead, apparently due to blunt force trauma.

The victim’s body will be taken to the state crime lab in Missoula for an autopsy, authorities said.

The suspect, who is also 58, has been detained.

“Our investigators are trying to determine what the exact circumstances were, but there is no ongoing concern for public safety as a result of this incident,” Lester said in a statement.