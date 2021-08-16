Amber Alert Issued For Kalispell Girl

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office believes a 14-year-old Kalispell girl was taken by her non-custodial mother on Monday.
Authorities say Rhiannon McGuire may be in danger after she was believed to be taken by Michelle Ferguson, who is possibly driving a white 2002 Chevrolet Tracker with Montana License plate 734286B.
McGuire is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 85 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair that is short on one side. Ferguson is a 41-year-old female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and 145 pounds.
Officials remind the public to not approach if located and instead call 911 or (406) 758 5610 option 1.
