Flathead Valley Gains Minor League Baseball Team

Starting in 2022, the Flathead Valley will be able to root for its own professional sports team as the Pioneer League plans an expansion into Northwest Montana.

On Aug. 16, the Pioneer Baseball League (PBL) board of directors approved the application of Ridge Run Baseball, LLC to join the league. Businessman Marty Kelly, who owns a construction company and travels between Kalispell and Atlanta, submitted the application on behalf of his family.

“We are truly excited to bring the Pioneer League to Flathead County, one of the fastest growing and most beautiful regions in the country,” said first-year PBL President Mike Shapiro. “With the Kelly family’s ownership of the team and their commitment to building a first-class ballpark, Flathead County will enjoy the benefits of a great family entertainment experience while watching some of the most outstanding young professional baseball players in the country.”

As part of the application, Kelly proposed a new ballpark to be constructed north of Kalispell off U.S. Highway 93, as the existing American Legion ballparks do not have the necessary capacity required of the Pioneer League. The new stadium will have approximately 2,500 seats and serve as a community venue to host “a range of family-friendly sports and entertainment events” according to a press release. The team doesn’t yet have a name.

“Our family is proud to bring minor league baseball and professional sports to the Flathead Valley community,” Kelly said. “We look forward to giving back to the region and bringing friends and families together through professional baseball and other events all year long.”

The Kelly family also founded the Sunbelt Baseball League, a collegiate summer wood bat league serving the Georgia and Alabama areas.

The Pioneer League has been around since 1939 but lost its Class A-Rookie affiliation with Major League Baseball before the 2021 season, moving to “partner league” status. There are currently eight teams competing in the league, including three in Montana — the Missoula PaddleHeads, the Billings Mustangs and the Great Falls Voyagers.

The league also has teams in Idaho, Utah and Colorado. Another team, the Northern Colorado Owlz, will join the Flathead team in 2022.