It is hard to ignore and not care what is happening every day to our country when I know what is going on will have a permanent and non-reversible results.

The uncontrolled massive invasion of illegal immigrants at our southern borders is crazy and chaotic. There is no good or potential benefits for the country. It is idiotic. In the history of our country, it has never been like it is now. The way illegal people are pouring into the country every day with nothing being done there; it is a joke and crazy. Are we a country?

Our national government and President Joe Biden are doing nothing on purpose in order to achieve their goals of permanently changing and destroying America. Joe Biden is just the mouthpiece of the “powers that be.” They are running the country now!

The Marxist Left, all mainstream media’s big tech companies like Google, Facebook, etc., and corporate companies are after total power to determine what the country becomes.

It is beyond shocking what is currently going on every day at what should be a southern border. Our federal government and administration are worthless and doing nothing to protect our beloved country and sovereignty, that is if you care and do not hate America.

If our government is going to behave this way, someone has to step forward and do something, Perhaps each state that is being invaded should do what the can to stop the madness. Everything President Biden has done is exactly the opposite of good and right.

All the “things” he has done does not rise to the threat of the millions of illegal aliens will have on America forever. They cannot be returned, they are here!

Will this madness just keep going on everyday at the border or is someone or somebody going to stop it? I pray someone does.

Robert Gansel

Rexford