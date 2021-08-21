Kalispell Approves $104 Million Budget

The Kalispell City Council approved its $104 million budget at the Aug. 16 meeting, with changes in the general fund, mill levy and appropriations from the 2022 preliminary budget.

Overall, the final budget is $365,792 more than the preliminary budget.

The mill levy increased to 14 mills compared to 12 mills, which was proposed in the preliminary budget.

“Valuation has gone up but we’re keeping the budget the same,” City Manager Doug Russell said. “The assessed value does not have an impact on our general levy. We get new growth that comes in from new properties but the new valuation is not reflected in our general mill.”

Kalispell has also shifted the 911 mill levy over to the county after passing the 911 Special District, decreasing this year’s property tax levy by approximately 12 mills.

“What it really did was alleviate this pressure that was undue on our general fund,” Councilor Kyle Waterman said. “It was constricting our budget.”

The city added four new positions to the general fund, including two additional fire personnel and two law enforcement positions. The police officer positions will potentially be partially funded through the Community Oriented Policing (COPS) grant program for the first three years.

Appropriations also increased by $750,000 for the Westside TIF for the Parkline Trail development due to higher than anticipated TIF valuations.

The 2021 budget was $82.5 million.

Separately, the council approved two final plats for developments in north Kalispell.

At the intersection of Stillwater Road and Taelor Road, a 22-lot residential subdivision on 6 acres will complete the fifth phase of the West View Estates. Council approved the preliminary plat in 2003.

On the east side, an apartment complex and office space was approved for a two-lot subdivision on 1-and-a-half acres known as the Village Heights Professional Center Subdivision.