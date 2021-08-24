Class AA Football Preseason Coaches Poll

Anthony Nachreiner, former KGEZ radio host and former voice of the Braves, hosts The Nach On Sports Show podcast which focuses on covering Class AA football in Montana. Nachreiner has spent the last few weeks previewing all 16 teams in the state and has pulled together a preseason poll voted on by all Class AA head coaches.

Billings West tops the poll with 12 first place votes. West returns All-State Players from 2020, the most of any team. West has 71% of last years points (307) back from last season and will bring back ten starters back on offense and four on defense.

“Our conference will be very good. Senior High and Great Falls High will be very strong,” Billings West coach Rob Stanton told Nachreiner. “Bozeman will be strong also, even though they lost a lot of seniors from last season. Billings Skyview improved tremendously last season.”

The reigning state champion Sentinel Spartans return the second most All-State players, six, and will return nine starters across the line.

“It’s wide open in the West this season. Both Helena Schools are tough and Helena has been building to this season for years. Glacier sounds like they had a good summer,” Spartans head coach Dane Oliver told Nachreiner. “I was impressed with Big Sky’s skill players in summer 7 on 7. I Really like Flathead’s new coach, he will build momentum.”

The Helena High Bengals return five players from last year All-State team. The Bengals have seven starters back on offense and six starters back on defense. Helena has 44% of last years points (102) returning from last season.



Montana Class AA Preseason Coaches Poll