Grassroots Fundraiser Launched for Finley Point Yellow Bay Fire Department

When officials discovered a wildfire, later dubbed the Boulder 2700, burning east of Polson on Finley Point in late July, Finley Point Yellow Bay Fire Department (FPYBFD) Chief Elect John McCullough remembers initial communication as a major challenge as flames engulfed the community.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribe (CSKT) Division of Fire and Finley Point Yellow Bay Fire Department were responsible for initial attack, receiving mutual aid from 11 additional volunteer fire departments, ranging from Ferndale to Arlee along with the Lake County and Flathead County sheriff offices, several ambulances and multiple other agencies who each sent at least one or two engines and two to five firefighters.

“The number one takeaway has been the overwhelming support from agencies,” McCullough said. “That fire family and camaraderie that’s out there when an event like this happens is invaluable.”

As a joint commander in the initial attack, responsible for the homes in the fire district, directing evacuees to safety was McCullough’s first priority.

“Once that human factor is removed from the equation, it’s a matter of triaging homes,” McCullough said.

McCullough estimates 30 structures, including as many as 12 residences, were lost in the Boulder 2700 wildfire, which was 46% contained and burning 2,230 acres at the time of the last incident update on Aug. 17.

Local resident Jacqueline McLean-Jones organized a campaign to raise funds for the FPYBFD. Campaign organizers credit firefighters with saving many homes in the area and want to help the department purchase new and more modern equipment to be better equipped for future firefights.

McCullough says the department is budgeting for a water tender, which costs roughly $300,000, and a type 6 engine that costs more than $100,000. Other equipment needed includes PPE and new radios.

“The list goes on and on,” McCullough said.

While the department is in need of equipment upgrades, McCullough says additional personnel are in even higher demand. FPYBFD currently has 17 volunteer firefighters, averaging age 40, and those numbers have declined over the years as the younger generations fail to replace retirees.

“It’s a common theme that we need volunteers from every agency,” McCullough said. “They’re always looking for good help, and, that being said, we’re grateful for those that do show up and the outpouring of support from our community is overwhelming.”

“Finley Point is so appreciative that everybody came that night and brought their A-game,” McCullough added. “Because of that, this didn’t turn out in a more tragic way and our hearts go out to those who lost their homes and were it not for our neighbors and our firefighting family, that outcome could have been tragic.”

To donate, visit www.finleypointfiredepartment.com or the FPYBFD Facebook page.

Donations can also be mailed to 35408 Montana Highway 35, Polson, MT 59860, with checks payable to Finley Point Yellow Bay Fire Department.