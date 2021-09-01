Market Trends: Price Per Foot

Let’s compare the median sold price per foot, over the past year, by city and original list price range. I included in this analysis single-family residences with 2-plus beds, 1-plus baths, total square feet from 900 to 10,000, and original list prices from $300,000 to $999,999.

Polson is usually cheapest, but as it also has some prime lakefront and lake views, it can overshoot Whitefish. Kalispell and Whitefish have the narrowest per foot sold price ranges by city, while Polson and Columbia Falls have the broadest. Columbia Falls exceeded Bigfork and Whitefish, in three list price ranges. Folks’ historically-driven price assumptions probably held up well, until the $500,000 mark. Would you have believed Whitefish third, in the two higher list price ranges? Lakeside stands out, too, with surprising consistent affordability. Tightest per foot sold pricing, between all cities, were homes in the original list price range of $500-599k. Have a safe and fun Labor Day!

© Copyright 2021 by Richard Garrett Dews. All rights reserved. Research based, in part, upon information from the Montana Regional MLS, LLC.

Richard Dews is CEO of Glacier Flathead Real Estate, a Flathead-based real estate software and services company.