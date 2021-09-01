Sheriff’s Office Experiencing High Call Volume

Over a 72-hour period the weekend of Aug. 20, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office received approximately 400 calls with an “unusual” volume of felony charges, said Sheriff Brian Heino.

That particular weekend, which was also during the Northwest Montana Fair, is reflective of a busy overall summer, which Heino says is testing the limits of the department’s resources.

“We’re strapped for resources,” Heino said. “I feel like we’re at our max … It’s difficult with the amount of calls we’re getting.”

On Aug. 21, a Hungry Horse man was arrested for firing a gun at the Dam Town Tavern, and 15 people were booked in the Flathead County Detention Center that same weekend, including nine on felony charges. On Aug. 25, a Browning man was arrested after he led law enforcement on a vehicle pursuit from Columbia Falls to Browning.

“We’re seeing high-risk calls with weapons, knives, along with traffic and road rage incidents,” Heino said.

The sheriff’s office is using most of its resources on dispatched calls rather than proactive calls where officers patrol areas to prevent incidents.

Heino is working to fill deputy and administration positions, with four currently in field training, but he’s hoping 911 calls will begin to fizzle during the shoulder season after a spike in June, July and August.

“We’re doing our best to survive,” Heino said. “We’re hoping things slow down by October.”

Separately, the Flathead County Detention Center has seen two rounds of COVID spread through the facility, prompting officials to return to previous pandemic protocols like isolating inmates and limiting visitation.

About a month ago, there were as many as 14 COVID-positive inmates, and the jail has recently entered another COVID round with roughly four positive cases as of Aug. 26 with no hospitalizations.

To mitigate COVID’s spread, inmates are grouped into pods where they have limited contact with others, Heino said.

Masks are offered in the detention center but not required, and inmates are not tested unless they are symptomatic.