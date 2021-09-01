Valley Soccer Programs Start Strong

In the first match of the season, Whitefish’s Gabe Menicke popped to the top of the state’s scoring list after finding the net four times against Frenchtown. The Bulldogs won 9-1, making 24 shots on goal with Collin Lyman scoring twice and Joe Brandt, Townsend Reed and Lou Kofal each adding one. The win marks the 43rd straight victory for the Bulldogs, the most consecutive wins by program in state history.

The Whitefish girls team was just as goal-happy with a 10-0 shutout against Frenchtown. Emma Barron and Sofie Saurey each landed three, with Olivia Genovesse, Brooke Roberts, Signe Ebbett and Sophie Olson each adding one.

On Friday, both Columbia Falls teams played Lone Peak with the girls winning 8-2 and the boys taking a 1-1 draw. Maddie Robison found the back of the net four times and assisted on two of Sydney Manns three goals, making Robison the all-time career assist leader in Montana. Cheyanne Johnston-Heinz added one more.

Kicking off the season a day earlier, Bigfork played Frenchtown, with the Valkyries winning 8-1 and the Viking tying 3-3. Scout Nadeau and Brette Guenzeler each had three goals and two assists for the Valkyries and Lily Tanko and Autumn Britt each added one. For the Vikings Jeremiah Pilskains and Caleb Riedesel each got off a goal while Traic Fainter added in a PK.

The Glacier boys soccer team opened its season with back to back games against Helena and Capital, shutting out both teams 6-0 and 7-0 respectively. Goals were scored by eight different members of the Wolfpack, while defense only allowed four shots on goal.

The Flathead Braves had the same opening schedule against the two Helena area schools, dropping both games. Flathead lost 3-0 to Helena and 5-0 to Capital.

The Glacier girls split their opening day, blanking Big Sky 7-0 then falling to Hellgate 2-0. The Bravettes took losses to Helena (8-2) and Capital (0-3).