Whitefish Olympian Talks Tokyo

This week:

While the attention of the sporting world has shifted to the fall football season and the start of a number of high school sports, some athletes are still reminiscing about, and processing, their experiences competing at the highest level of sport: the Olympic Games.

Whitefish has an elite club of Olympic athletes that can be counted on a single hand. Nicole Heavirland competed for Team USA in Rugby Sevens at the 2020 Tokyo Games, after going to the 2016 Rio Games as a reserve. Nicole joins to the podcast to talk about her experience in Tokyo, how she and her team handled an early exit from the tournament and what it means to have a supportive community in Montana.

Later, Micah runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including the latest mussel-infested boat interception, a new Montana rule regarding mask wearing in public schools, more Flathead County deaths from COVID-19 and the the largest philanthropic donation in Montana state history.

