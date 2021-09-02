We thought all this would be behind us. At least I did. Way back in June the mood was upbeat. COVID-19 numbers were rapidly decreasing, “recovery summer” was on the horizon and by the time school started again, at least I thought, everything would be back to normal. I was wrong.

COVID cases are rising. School districts are divided over masks. In many ways it feels like groundhog year. The people who seem to be handling themselves with the most aplomb are the ones who are the most affected by the rules we adults decide for them: students.

Yep, the kids are still alright. They already continued undeterred on their respective marches through adolescence by enjoying the Flathead summer like they always have: tromping through area watering holes; lighting off fireworks where they’re not supposed to; and driving in circles out of boredom. You know, all the things we did when we were younger and ignored our parents.

My house is often filled with local hungry high schoolers who walk directly to our pantry looking for snacks every time they visit. During those fleeting moments they actually want to talk to me, the topic of discussion rarely, if ever, touches on what the rest of us consider the hot-button issues of the day. Instead, it’s what’s happening with their sports teams or dance classes. It’s the latest teen drama on Netflix or latest real drama among their peers.

Sure, getting teenagers to look up from their phones can be difficult, but when they do they’re as affable and engaging as ever. Most of them are yet to be polarized by their respective parents’ Facebook pages and are entering their second school years amid a pandemic with a degree of optimism the rest of us can learn from.

I remember the first day of class in a new grade. There was nervousness mixed with excitement while getting dressed in that outfit specifically chosen for the occasion of reuniting with old acquaintances and meeting new friends. Those feelings run all the way through high school even if the teenagers don’t want to admit it.

Imagine all that pressure we were under growing up, sprinkle in a little social media and add the worst disease outbreak in 100 years. It’s easy to assume the burden would be far too great. And, while I’m sure the last year or more will leave some scars behind, I’m more impressed by the kids’ resiliency. The kind many of us used to have.

Every day, it seems, another adult goes viral. And not in a good way. They star in videos screaming at someone or something about another issue that they are right about and they don’t care if you or anyone else disagrees. Recently, many of them have been arrested. Often the scene of the crime is a school.

As the kids return to their classrooms, I wonder what they’re thinking. Perhaps they’re proud of adults taking principled stands on the issues. Or, maybe, they’re embarrassed by the whole spectacle and fear this is what they get to look forward to in adulthood: a lifetime of disagreements and endlessly searching for the best hot take. More likely, they’re focused on simply getting through each school day. After all, growing up is hard enough.

It makes me want to be a kid again.