Always Rosé Season

The cooler fall nights are slowly creeping in. This is my favorite time of the year. Heavier foods and wines are calling to me. Rosé has been traditionally consumed in the springtime with the new releases. I personally love Rosé year round. It is the perfect standalone wine if you are just looking for something crisp, refreshing and delicious. Every spring consumers start getting excited about the new Rosé releases. I say drink Rosé year round! Here are few of my favorites for this time of year.

Chateau de Trinquevedel has been one of my favorite go to Rosé to consume year round. They are located in the Tavel region of France. Tavel is the only A.O.C. made up entirely of Rosé. Trinquevedel has been producing delicious Rosé since 1936. The blend is made up of 60% Grenache, 13% Clairette, 13% Syrah, 10% Cinsault, 3% Mourvedre, and 1% Bourboulenc. It has a deep pink, rose cast to the color. It is grown in sand, limestone and clay with quartz. It has nice velvety tannins that frame the juicy acidity and fresh ripe fruit. Strawberry, red raspberry and currants are vibrant in the nose. This wine can be your multi-tool to have whenever. It is delicious and refreshing by itself but it really excels with food. This time of year, I love to grill lamb chops. I brush bone in lamb chops with sea salt, black pepper and fresh garlic. Throw them on the grill and cook to medium rare. While you are cooking, be sure to pour yourself a glass of Rosé and life will be better.

Another favorite of mine is another producer out of France and this one comes from the Loire Valley, from the region of Chinon. Charles Joguet is a producer that I have been fond of for many years. I love the Cabernet Franc based wines this producer makes. They focus on mainly red wine production. They produce some of the most delicious and terroir driven Cabernet Franc out of the Loire. The red wines and expressive, dark, peppery and delicious with food. Some of their single cru bottlings are divine and are very cellar worthy. The Rosé from them is a steal. 100% Cabernet Franc based Rosé! Juicy, bright fruit with lots of racy acidity, velvety tannins and long finish. When you smell it the peppery, red fruits dance out of the glass. You can drink this chilled down or slightly cool. It works well with Salmon, lamb, burgers or any food you want to throw at it. Steamed mussels? Ok! I truly love this wine and will consume it anytime I get a chance.

We keep a diverse selection of Rosé at Brix Bottleshop. Stop on in and check out our selection! We are leaving it up year round now! Cheers!

Raymond Dickinson is the owner of Brix Bottleshop, a certified sommelier and a wine educator with decades of experience in the food and beverage industry. Brix Bottleshop, located at 115 S. Main St. in downtown Kalispell, can be found online at www.brixbottleshop.com.