Three Weekend Crashes Leave Polson, Kalispell Men Dead, Others Injured

A Polson man and Kalispell man died in separate accidents over the Labor Day weekend, while a third accident injured two Flathead residents and killed a Deer Lodge man.

The unidentified 28-year-old Polson man died after driving his vehicle off the side of the interstate east of Drummond early Saturday morning.

According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), at around 6:30 a.m., the man was driving his Honda Civic when the vehicle left Interstate 90 near the Gold Creek exit and launched over the crossover, traveling 109 feet before hitting the ground and rolling multiple times. The driver was not wearing a seatbelt, and was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene.

MHP suspects that drugs and excessive speed were involved in the accident.

On Sunday, a 55-year-old Kalispell man died in a single-vehicle crash in Sanders County.

At around 8 p.m., the man was driving a Harley Davidson motorcycle south along Montana Highway 28. According to MHP, the motorcycle was going downhill on a lefthand curve, drifted to the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was thrown from the bike and declared dead at the scene.

Speed is a suspected factor, according to MHP.

On Monday afternoon, a two-vehicle crash along U.S. Highway 2 near Marion left a Deer Lodge man dead and two Flathead Valley residents injured.

Around 2 p.m., the Deer Lodge man was driving a Chrysler convertible west and attempted to pass another vehicle at a high rate of speed in a no-passing zone. The convertible struck a Dodge pickup pulling a camper trailer head on.

The convertible went off the right side of the highway, and the driver was pronounced dead on the scene.

The pickup, driven by a 23-year-old man from Kalispell, and the camper rolled down an embankment. The pickup driver, along with a 24-year-old female passenger from Whitefish, were injured and transported to Logan Health. A third passenger, a 4-year-old girl, did not sustain any injuries.

MHP suspects drugs were involved in the accident.