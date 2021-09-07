Unidentified Remains Found in Flathead River

A rafter on Sept. 6 discovered human remains on Flathead River near Addison Square.

In a press release, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) confirmed the discovery of the remains, which will be sent to the Montana State Crime lab after they are collected.

According to the press release, on Sept. 6 at about 10:50 a.m. the sheriff’s office took a report from a rafter on the Flathead River. Deputies responded, but due to lack of road access in the area, Two Bear Air and FCSO boats responded. The remains are located in an area that was recently uncovered due to lower water levels .

A team of anthropologists from the University of Montana arrived on Sept. 7 to assist FCSO’s crime scene team with the recovery of the remains.