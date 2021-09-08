Hiker’s Body Recovered in Glacier National Park

Search and rescue teams on Tuesday evening recovered the body of a 34-year-old Virginia woman who was found dead in steep, rocky terrain along the Continental Divide in Glacier National Park.

Jennifer Coleman’s body was located on Sunday near the Grinnell Glacier Overlook above the Highline Trail, but windy conditions stymied the recovery operations, which included assistance from a helicopter, a park official said. In addition to the aerial operation, a ground crew hiked into the mountainous area on Tuesday to prepare the woman’s remains for recovery.

According to Brandy Burke, a spokesperson for Glacier National Park, the cause of Coleman’s death “has yet to be determined,” pending a coroner’s report.

The search for Coleman, who is from Richmond, Va., began on Sept. 1 after she failed to check out of the West Glacier KOA as scheduled. Believing she’d gone hiking alone in the Logan Pass area on either Aug. 30 or Aug. 31, park officials located her vehicle at Logan Pass Visitor Center. The search continued through Sunday, with as many as 50 personnel joining the effort.

In a news release, Glacier National Park officials expressed thanks to members of the public who relayed information to a tip line, which officials say played a key role in coordinating a faster, more focused search. The Flathead County Sheriff’s Department, Glacier County Sheriff’s Department, Two Bear Air Rescue, and the Flathead National Forest assisted with the search efforts.