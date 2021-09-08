North Dakota Trooper Fatally Shoots Montana Man After Chase

MANDAN, N.D. — A North Dakota Highway Patrol trooper shot and killed a man following a pursuit on Interstate 94 in the western part of the state, authorities said Wednesday.

The patrol said the shooting happened about 8:20 p.m. Tuesday about 13 miles west of Mandan. The trooper was assisting Morton County Sheriff’s Office deputies in a chase that originated from a report of a reckless driver.

The lone occupant of the vehicle, a 45-year-old Billings, Montana man, was killed in the shooting. A firearm was recovered from his vehicle, the patrol said.

The incident is being handled by the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation. The trooper has been placed on standard administrative leave pending the investigation and review by the Morton County State’s Attorney. The officer’s name has not been released.

“North Dakota Highway Patrol troopers train extensively for high-risk incidents,” the patrol said in a release. “We value each individual and understand that the loss of life is a tragic event.”

No further details have been provided. A press conference is scheduled for later Wednesday at the North Dakota Capitol in Bismarck.