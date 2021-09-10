Kalispell Man Killed in Labor Day Weekend Car Crash

A 47-year-old Kalispell man died in a car crash over Labor Day weekend while driving between Whitefish and Kalispell on the morning of Sept. 4.

According to Montana Highway Patrol (MHP), the man was heading south on U.S. Highway 93 from Whitefish when a northbound vehicle crossed the center line for unknown reasons. The Kalispell driver attempted to avoid a collision but was unsuccessful. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the other vehicle was a 40-year-old man from California who sustained injuries in the crash and was transported to Logan Health. MHP suspects alcohol and drugs were involved in the accident.