Officials Identify Man Whose Body Was Pulled from River

BILLINGS — The body of a man recovered from the Yellowstone River near Dover Park on Thursday has been identified as 71-year-old Gary Mollet.

There were no signs of foul play following an autopsy, but the investigation into Mollet’s death is still ongoing, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said Saturday.

“The cause of death has not yet been specified and we will be waiting on toxicology reports before that happens,” he said, according to the Billings Gazette.

Crews building a bridge across the Yellowstone River saw Mollet’s body at around 10 a.m. on Thursday. It was pulled from the water and taken to the Montana State Crime Lab in Billings.

Linder said it seems Mollet, a Billings resident, had only been in the water for a few hours before he was found.