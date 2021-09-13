Thanks for Supporting the Bob

With summer winding down I have had the opportunity to take a look back at the whirlwind summer we have had. The Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation is entering our 25th year and has some great things on the horizon. As excited as I am to introduce new communities to this vast landscape, it equally warms me up to see the continued support we receive from Montana locals.

Here are some 2021 stats for you: We led over 45 stewardship projects in the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex. We welcomed around 405 volunteers. 77% of our volunteers are Montana residents. We maintained over 575 miles of trail this summer. Our crews cleared 4,000-plus trees, brushed miles of trails and treated 37 acres of invasive weeds. Not too bad for a volunteer workforce!

If you are someone who enjoys those quick escapes to The Bob to recreate, we hope you’ll join us in giving thanks to the folks who help maintain access to this special place. There are many people passionate about the Bob Marshall Wilderness Complex, but it’s a special person who takes time from their busy schedule to spend a week in the wilds with strangers and put in some sweat equity to keep the Wilderness accessible. BIG THANKS to our amazing volunteers!

If you want to support the efforts of the BMWF and help feed these volunteers, provide sharp tools, skilled crew leaders and pack support for these projects, please consider donating to BMWF during the Great Fish Community Challenge through Sept. 17. There are so many amazing local non-profits doing great things and we are honored to be sitting among them during this community giving campaign. Learn more at www.whitefishcommunityfoundation.org/great-fish/ Thank you for the support – and for loving The Bob!

Rebecca Powell, program director

Bob Marshall Wilderness Foundation