Class A Continues Gridiron Dominance

Jarrett Wilson completed 18 of 23 passes for 247 yards and six touchdowns, and Brock Henriksen ran for two scores to power No. 5 Polson over East Helena 63-0. Robert Perez and Colton Graham each caught two of Wilson’s TD passes, and Perez caught seven balls for 147 yards. Including a 49-21 victory over the Glacier junior varsity, Wilson has tossed 17 touchdown passes this season.

Cody Schweikert ran for two touchdowns and passed for a third as Columbia Falls coasted past Ronan 42-6. Schweikert’s runs covered 1 and 4 yards and his pass went for 26 to Jace Hill.

Turnovers and a first quarter thunderstorm were a big part of Butte Central’s home-opener against Whitefish Friday evening where the Maroons fell 30-0 at Bob Green Field. Whitefish began the game with terrific field position after returning the opening kickoff to midfield. But the possession was not fruitful as Whitefish turned the ball over on downs near the Butte Central 30-yard line.

Butte Central also took a fourth down risk on their first possession with a failed fake punt attempt. The gamble gave Whitefish the ball at the Butte Central 35-yard line. Quarterback Fynn Ridgeway then completed a touchdown pass to Jaxsen Schlauch to give Whitefish a 7-0 lead.

After a 30-minute lightning delay, play resumed and a Whitefish six by Logan Conklin gave the Bulldogs a 14-0 lead in the third. Whitefish succeeded on an onside kick, which they turned into three points and a 17-0 lead after the sloppy third quarter. They added a touchdown through a Cody Berry run to take a 23-0 lead in the fourth quarter but failed on the two-point conversion. Decker Wold ran for one more touchdown before the game ended in a shutout.