MDT to Host Sportsman’s Bridge Open House Events

The bridge spanning the Flathead River along Montana Highway 82, commonly known as Sportsman’s Bridge, has been identified by the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) as a structure in need of reconstruction, and the department is hosting two open-house events this week to educate the public and hear feedback on the project.

“Flathead County has seen significant population growth and traffic increase in recent decades that the current bridge was not built to accommodate. A new bridge that will better serve the community is required,” said Bob Vosen, MDT District 1 Administrator, in a press release. “These open house events will give the public a chance to learn more about the new bridge and the opportunity to ask questions directly of the project team.”

The bridge was built in 1955 but is no longer suited to the needs of the growing population and influx of tourism in the Flathead Valley.

MDT is planning to replace the 686-foot-long bridge with a new 706-foot-long structure that will be built adjacent to the south side of the existing structure. The new bridge will have two 12-foot travel lanes and two 10-foot shoulders.

The shifting of Sportsman’s Bridge to the south will impact the fishing access site along the east bank of the Flathead River, but MDT is working with Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to construct a new access site that will be built in the same general area. The new site will accommodate 28 trucks and trailers as well as eight standard vehicles and have an ADA accessible bathroom facility in addition to the current restroom, which will be relocated. The site will be accessed via Hanging Rock Drive where new turn lanes from Highway 82 will be constructed.

Members of the public can attend an in-person open house Wednesday, Sept. 15 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m in the Bigfork High School Community Room at 600 Commerce Street in Bigfork. There will be no formal presentation, and attendees can stop by at any time.

On Sept. 16, a virtual event will be held on Zoom from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.. Attendees can expect a slideshow presentation followed by a question and answer session and the opportunity to provide comments. To register for the zoom event, visit this link.

MDT expects to complete final design work on the structure in 2022 with construction on the bridge anticipated to begin in 2023.

Those who cannot attend the event can still provide comments by contacting Amy Aiello at amy@bigskypublicrelations.com or by calling the project hotline at 406-207-4484, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information about the project, visit https://www.mdt.mt.gov/pubinvolve/flathead/.