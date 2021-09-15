Podcast: Flathead Living Preview, Fall 2021

Dig even deeper into the biggest stories of the last seven days with the Beacon’s weekly podcast.

This week:

It’s once again time for another issue of Flathead Living to hit the stands. After a hectic week of compiling and editing the latest issue, magazine editor Myers Reece joins host Micah Drew to give an overview of the fall issue and highlight some of his favorite features readers can dig their teeth into this season.

Later, Micah runs through the biggest stories from the last seven days, including a growing number of bear conflicts in the area, valley-wide bus driver shortages, and a plan to curtail aerial tours in Glacier National Park.

The music in this episode is “Thinking Music” by Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) and is licensed under Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License.