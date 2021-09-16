UPDATED: Man Dies in Kalispell Shooting

A man is dead after shots were fired in the parking lot of Fuel Fitness at 1305 U.S. Highway 2 in Kalispell on Thursday morning, according to press a release from the Kalispell Police Department.

Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 10:52 a.m. on Sept. 16 where they found three people with gunshot wounds, including one man who died. The other two men were transported to Logan Health, and authorities say all involved parties are accounted for.

There is no known threat to the public.

According to Fuel Fitness and Nutrition assistant manager Matt Underhill, he and the manager confronted a man in the gym’s parking lot who had been living at the gym for several weeks. They refunded the man’s unused gym membership and told him he needed to leave. The man demanded more money from the gym, and when told they could not offer him more, he responded that they were going to die and pulled out a gun.

Underhill said he immediately ran back to the gym and heard several gunshots around him. He said the manager fell to the pavement after the first gunshot.

Another gym member who saw the initial exchange ran to his own vehicle in the parking lot, grabbed a firearm and returned fire, while sustaining a gunshot wound of his own.

The identities and condition of the two men transported to Logan Health have not been released, nor has the identity of the deceased been released.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

A man is loaded into an ambulance after a shooting incident left one dead and two injured in the parking lot of Fuel Fitness in Kalispell on Sept. 16, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Deputies stand by blood stains and debris in the parking lot of Fuel Fitness in Kalispell after a shooting incident left one dead and two injured on Sept. 16, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon

Law enforcement responds to the scene of a shooting incident that left one dead and two injured in the parking lot of Fuel Fitness in Kalispell on Sept. 16, 2021. Hunter D’Antuono | Flathead Beacon