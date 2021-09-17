Cider Time

The fall weather continues the slow march into September. The morning is crisp and the leaves are starting to turn. Apple harvest has begun in the valley and some local cider production for small producers. Cider is now produced throughout the year for many cider houses. Right now is a great time to celebrate the fall harvest that is coming in and enjoy some delicious ciders that are out in the market. They are refreshing, crisp, and the majority of them are gluten free. They compliment a wide range of foods and are delicious to have on their own. One of my favorite cider producers is Finnriver. We carry a good selection of their offerings at Brix.

Finnriver Farm and Cidery is located in Chimacum, Wash. Their farms and orchards are located along a salmon river on the north Olympic Peninsula of Washington. They are Certified Organic, Salmon Safe and Certified B Corporation. They produce some of the most delicious craft ciders in the Pacific Northwest. Along with producing fruit that goes into their delicious ciders, they also grow organic grains and mill organic flours. It is a fantastic place to visit on your next trip to the area.

Finnriver’s Autumn’s Blush is a delicious apple-based cider that is perfect for fall weather, food and friends. It is fermented on the farm with a blend of Certified Organic apples and organic black currants. Cidermaker notes: “Inspired by a fondness for rosé hues, this cider honors a Finnriver tradition of mixing the French-style Kir cocktail and blends the lines between trees and vines. Autumn’s Blush begins with a select blend of high acid apples, fermented bright and dry, then infused with a kiss of organic black currant to add depth and a pink hue.” This is perfect bottle to pop open and celebrate the changing of season. Kick your feet up on the weekend and enjoy!

Finnriver’s Black Oak has a very fall season feel to it. It comes in at 8.4% ABV and is a little richer in texture that the wood aging brings to it. Cidermaker notes: “This cider is a combination of high acid and aromatic heirloom apples with aged black currant wine – all of which comes through a friendly network of local farms, orchards, and distilleries (for the barrels). Fresh-pressed black currant wine made from organic currants grown in Agnew, Wash. at Tahlequah Farms and Methow Wild Fruits in Winthrop, then aged in American oak brandy barrels for nine months and blended back with the cider.”

We offer other selections of Finnriver at Brix Bottleshop. Check them out at Finnriver.com! Or stop on by to Brix and let us point out more selections for you! Cheers!

Raymond Dickinson is the owner of Brix Bottleshop, a certified sommelier and a wine educator with decades of experience in the food and beverage industry. Brix Bottleshop, located at 115 S. Main St. in downtown Kalispell, can be found online at www.brixbottleshop.com.