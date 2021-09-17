Hungry Horse Woman Admits to Trafficking Meth

A Hungry Horse woman accused of distributing pounds of methamphetamine in the Flathead Valley admitted to trafficking on Sept. 17, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Kalynn Marie Moskaloff, 25, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth and faces a minimum of 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided. Sentencing was set for Jan. 21, 2022 and Moskaloff was detained pending further proceedings.

Several witnesses told law enforcement that they worked with Moskaloff to distribute about two pounds of meth per month for approximately one year between May 2019 and May 2020, according to court documents.

Moskaloff bought two to three pounds of meth at a time from one of the witnesses, who estimated their meth distribution totaled about 24 pounds, equating to 86,976 does, of the drug, according to court documents.

Law enforcement found meth and firearms in Moskoloff’s vehicles during two separate traffic stops in January and February 2020.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force.