Wolfpack Sweeps Kalispell Invite

The Glacier High School boys golf team won a third straight golf tournament — and second in a playoff — on Thursday to cap off the two-day Kalispell Invitational.
Playing at Buffalo Hill Golf Course on day two, Glacier made up a three-stroke deficit from the first day of the tournament and ended up tied with Whitefish at 627 strokes. The Wolfpack had two players birdie the extra hole to take the title over the Bulldogs.
In the individual standings, Glacier junior Tyler Avery, Whitefish junior Billy Smith and Capital golfer Joe Opitz tied for medalist honors. In the playoff, Opitz holed out for an eagle while Avery ended up with a par.
On the girls side, Flathead’s Jillian Wynne took medalist honors for the third time this season, shooting a two-day total of 169. Glacier’s Stella Claridge and Chloe Tanner finished second and fourth to help the Wolfpack secure the team title.
Boys:
Team Scores:
- Glacier — 627
- Whitefish — 627
- Sentinel — 632
- Capital — 639
- Polson — 657
- Hellgate — 673
- CMR — 675
- Flathead — 691
Individual Top 10:
- Joe Opitz, Sentinel, 76-76—152
- Tyler Avery, Glacier, 79-73—152
- Billy Smith, Whitefish, 73-79—152
- Hayden Ellis, Big Sky, 79-74—153
- Eli Groshelle, CMR, 73-81—154
- Marcus Kilman, Whitefish, 77-77—154
- Cale Hines, Capital, 77-79—156
- Johnny Nix, Whitefish, 78-78—156
- Sam Engellant, Glacier, 77-79—156
Girls:
Team Scores:
- Glacier — 752
- Capital — 773
- Whitefish — 805
- Hamilton — 810
- Polson — 814
- Flathead — 681873
Individual Top 10:
- Jillian Wynne, Flathead, 89-80—169
- Stella Claridge, Glacier, 87-85—172
- Sarah Halferty, Helena, 83-90—173
- Chloe Tanner, Glacier, 88-89—177
- Anyah Cripe, Whitefish, 98-85—183
- Aly Rose, Hamilton, 89-95—184
- Kendra Thayer, CMR, 92-99—191
- Paige O’Mara, Capital, 96-95—191
- Ashley Maki, Polson, 101-92—193
- Megan Swanson, Capital, 94-99—193
