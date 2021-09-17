Wolfpack Sweeps Kalispell Invite

The Glacier High School boys golf team won a third straight golf tournament — and second in a playoff — on Thursday to cap off the two-day Kalispell Invitational.

Playing at Buffalo Hill Golf Course on day two, Glacier made up a three-stroke deficit from the first day of the tournament and ended up tied with Whitefish at 627 strokes. The Wolfpack had two players birdie the extra hole to take the title over the Bulldogs.

In the individual standings, Glacier junior Tyler Avery, Whitefish junior Billy Smith and Capital golfer Joe Opitz tied for medalist honors. In the playoff, Opitz holed out for an eagle while Avery ended up with a par.

On the girls side, Flathead’s Jillian Wynne took medalist honors for the third time this season, shooting a two-day total of 169. Glacier’s Stella Claridge and Chloe Tanner finished second and fourth to help the Wolfpack secure the team title.

Boys:

Team Scores:

Glacier — 627 Whitefish — 627 Sentinel — 632 Capital — 639 Polson — 657 Hellgate — 673 CMR — 675 Flathead — 691

Individual Top 10:

Joe Opitz, Sentinel, 76-76—152 Tyler Avery, Glacier, 79-73—152 Billy Smith, Whitefish, 73-79—152 Hayden Ellis, Big Sky, 79-74—153 Eli Groshelle, CMR, 73-81—154 Marcus Kilman, Whitefish, 77-77—154 Cale Hines, Capital, 77-79—156 Johnny Nix, Whitefish, 78-78—156 Sam Engellant, Glacier, 77-79—156 Cale Hines, Capital, 77-79—156.

Girls:

Team Scores:

Glacier — 752 Capital — 773 Whitefish — 805 Hamilton — 810 Polson — 814 Flathead — 681873

Individual Top 10: