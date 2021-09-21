Bigfork Man Killed in Lake County Crash

A 50-year-old Bigfork man was killed in a rollover vehicle crash on Montana Highway 83 near Ferndale on Sept. 19, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Provo was the only occupant in the vehicle, which crashed near Sunburst Drive after the vehicle veered off the road causing the driver to overcorrect. The vehicle rolled at least three-and-a-half times, according the Montana Highway Patrol.

The driver was dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The Lake County Sheriff/Coroner’s Office is investigating the cause and manner of death and the Montana Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle accident.