Woman Convicted for Role in Shooting Death During Robbery

BILLINGS — A Montana woman has been convicted for her role in the fatal shooting of a man during a drug robbery at a motel in Ballantine, a community northeast of Billings.

China Rose Dawn Davis was charged under the state’s felony murder law with the November 2019 death of Carl Archer Jr., who was shot in the head.

Under the felony murder law, anyone responsible for a forcible felony that leads to the death of another person is also legally responsible for the person’s death.

The verdict against Davis was reached Friday in Billings, The Billings Gazette reported. A sentencing date has not been set.

Seven months after the killing, Davis contacted investigators to report her involvement. She said she and co-defendant James Eder planned to rob Archer of “three ounces of dope” because he owed her an ounce for driving him to Nevada and back, court records said. She also acknowledged telling Eder to bring his gun.

During the trial, Davis denied that she intended for Eder to kill Archer, saying she just wanted to rob him.

Eder pleaded guilty to deliberate homicide in June in an agreement that calls for prosecutors to recommend a 70-year prison sentence. His sentencing is set for Oct. 7.