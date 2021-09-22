Baab Woman Admits to Trafficking Meth

A Baab woman accused of receiving nearly one pound of methamphetamine mailed to the Blackhead Indian Reservation admitted to drug trafficking on Sept. 22, Acting U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Regina Ann Peters, 51, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute meth, facing a mandatory minimum 10 years to life in prison, a $10 million fine and at least five years of supervised release.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian M. Morris presided and set sentencing for Jan. 20, 2020. Peters was released pending further proceedings.

Law enforcement received information about a package of methamphetamine mailed to Peters in Babb from Arizona in October 2020, according to court documents. Officers made a controlled delivery of the package at the Baab post office and Peters picked up the package.

Officers approached Peters outside of the post office and explained their suspicions and Peers agreed to open the package and admitted it contained meth, she had known that it contained meth and she had planned to deliver it to another person in Montana, according to court documents. The package contained almost a pound of meth, equivalent to 3,624 doses.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Ethan R. Plaut is prosecuting the case, which was investigated by the Department of Homeland Security, United States Postal Inspection Service, the Russell Country Drug Task Force, the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force, and Montana Highway Patrol.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.